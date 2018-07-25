Rudy Giuliani Says 'Don't Quote Me On That' In Middle Of Live TV Interview

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and part of President Donald Trump’s, legal team, appeared to struggle with some details as he defended his client amid questions raised by an audiotape released Tuesday night.

At one point, he told Fox News host Laura Ingraham “Don’t quote me on that” while speaking on live television:

Here's a clip of Giuliani on live tv saying "don't quote me on that." pic.twitter.com/NGC2SL8v9E — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) July 25, 2018

Giuliani was attempting to defend the president after the release of a 2016 audio in which Trump is heard speaking with Michael Cohen, who was his personal attorney at the time.

The two appeared to discuss buying the rights to the story of Karen McDougal, a Playboy model who claims she had an affair with Trump. Trump’s representatives at the time said they had “no knowledge of any of this.”

Giuliani had several other unusual moments in the interview.

Some believe the audio ― which is not clear ― indicates Trump wanted to pay cash. Giuliani claims the recording actually indicates otherwise and said anyone who would pay cash in this situation is “a complete idiot.”

Rudy Giuliani is on Fox News defending Trump by saying, "There's no way the president is going to be talking about setting up a corporation and then using cash, unless you are complete idiot." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kESaQKYuqf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2018

“The president is not an idiot,” Giuliani said.

He also said there were three other “versions” of the tape that are “even worse” than what was released:

Rudy: Believe me there were three other versions of this tape that were even worse. pic.twitter.com/ap0hlRuZQ8 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 25, 2018