Rudy Follows Up 'Truth Isn't Truth' Flub With An Even More Baffling Explanation

Rudy Giuliani attempted to do some damage control on Monday after saying on Sunday that “truth isn’t truth” while defending President Donald Trump on “Meet the Press.”
But his effort to clarify those comments to Fox News host Martha MacCallum may not have helped much:
MacCallum: What did you mean by that?
Giuliani: Oh, very simple. I’m talking about in this particular situation, one person says the Flynn conversation took place. The other person says the Flynn conversation didn’t take place. What’s the truth? You tell me how you figure out the truth.
MacCallum: Well either it did or it didn’t.
Giuliani: It’s like the tree falling in the forest. Did anybody hear it? I mean how do we know what the truth is?
MacCallum: You’re talking about whether or not the president asked James Comey to go easy on Michael Flynn. And James Comey says he did, and the president says he didn’t.
Giuliani: That’s right and they will possibly charge him with perjury should he give that answer. That’s why I’m saying in situations like this, to prosecutors, the truth is relative and it’s not absolute like some philosophical concept.
Giuliani, the former New York mayor who is now an attorney for Trump, also tried to clarify his comments via Twitter:
“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd warned Giuliani the moment he uttered “truth isn’t truth” on Sunday that the phrase was destined to become a “bad meme.”
Within minutes, he was correct as the Orwellian statement quickly took over Twitter.