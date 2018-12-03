POLITICS
Evil Genius Turns Giuliani's Typo-Ridden Tweet Into Hilarious Anti-Trump Message

One Twitter user said "whoever snagged that URL is a gdamn national treasure."
By David Moye

An angry tweet that Rudolph Giuliani intended to criticize Robert Mueller turned into an anti-Donald Trump message thanks to numerous typos.

On Friday, Giuliani sent this message out to the world.

Well, because Giuliani didn’t put a space after the period in the first sentence, he inadvertently created an unintentional URL: G-20.In.

As a result, some observant person on the internet decided to post something at that link for people who might click on it out of curiosity.

McAfee claims the link is spyware so click at your risk, but many Twitter users were amused.

 

