Runner Nearly Pulls Shorts Off Opponent, Pays Price For Attempted Pantsing

There is no pantsing in racing!

A stumbling Ethiopian runner, Yomif Kejelcha, appeared to grab the shorts of compatriot Selemon Barega in a 5,000-meter race in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Thursday.

But the move ― intentional or not ― backfired. Kejelcha fell to the track as Barega fended him off. Barega still managed to take second in the Diamond League event, while Kejelcha was disqualified.

Kejelcha, who was leading as they approached the home stretch, later blamed Barega for tripping him, the Guardian reported.

The race produced a 2018 world-best time of 13 minutes, 1.09 seconds from the winner, Birhanu Balew of Bahrain. But many will probably remember the event for the near-pantsing.