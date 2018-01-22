Running Eagles Fan Slams Into Subway Pole

A Philadelphia Eagles fan on Sunday went viral in the worst way on the night his team advanced to the Super Bowl.
As passengers watched from inside a subway car, the man ran on the platform to keep up and plowed into a pole, video posted on Twitter showed.
It’s unclear whether he was seriously hurt, or got to enjoy his team’s 38-7 home victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game.
HuffPost couldn’t immediately reach transit officials.
