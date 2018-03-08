'RuPaul's Drag Race' Reveals Guest Judges, Stars For Season 10

Padma Lakshmi, Billy Eichner and Lena Dunham are among the many stars who will sashay their way onto “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as guest judges on the show’s 10th season, which kicks off March 22.

VH1 released the official roster of guest judges on Thursday. The list includes Christina Aguilera, Todrick Hall, Audra McDonald, Nico Tortorella and Andrew Rannells.

“Broad City” stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, as well as Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon of “The Big Sick,” will also be featured as judges.

Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen and Cheyenne Jackson are scheduled to make special guest appearances during the season, according to a press release.

As to what it takes to land a guest judge stint on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” RuPaul told Newsweek, “We really love kind people who are not trying to make a joke of what it is we’re doing.”

“We celebrate drag,” he added. “We’re not doing the whole ‘waka waka,’ ‘wonk wonk’ Milton Berle style of drag, which is ... seemingly misogynistic.”