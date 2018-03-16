QUEER VOICES
RuPaul And Ellen Judge A Hilariously Extreme Lip Sync Competition

“Lip Sync For Your Wife” involves desperate husbands, plummeting falls and harnesses.
By Elyse Wanshel

RuPaul visited Ellen DeGeneres on Friday, and the two hosts decided to merge their worlds by combining popular segments from their respective shows: “Lip Sync For Your Life,” from “Drag Race,” and “You Bet Your Wife,” from “Ellen’s Game of Games.”

The end result was “Lip Sync For Your Wife,” a competition in which two wives are blindfolded and suspended in harnesses over a stage while their husbands work it in a lip sync battle.

At the end of each song, one man is named the winner ― but the losing husband doesn’t get to just sashay away. Oh no; there’s a serious repercussion for his lack of fierceness.

Watch the video above to see what it is, and why it made Ru respond like this:

