RuPaul And Ellen Judge A Hilariously Extreme Lip Sync Competition

RuPaul visited Ellen DeGeneres on Friday, and the two hosts decided to merge their worlds by combining popular segments from their respective shows: “Lip Sync For Your Life,” from “Drag Race,” and “You Bet Your Wife,” from “Ellen’s Game of Games.”

The end result was “Lip Sync For Your Wife,” a competition in which two wives are blindfolded and suspended in harnesses over a stage while their husbands work it in a lip sync battle.

At the end of each song, one man is named the winner ― but the losing husband doesn’t get to just sashay away. Oh no; there’s a serious repercussion for his lack of fierceness.

Watch the video above to see what it is, and why it made Ru respond like this: