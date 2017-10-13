Here's When You'll Find Out The Queens Competing On 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3"

The wait is finally over, kittens... well, almost.

RuPaul and World of Wonder Productions announced today that the queens competing on the third season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will be announced next week in an hour-long “eleganza extravaganza” on VH1.

Airing on Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 PM ET/PT, the special will either confirm or debunk the numerous fan theories currently circulating the internet about which girls will compete on this season of “All Stars” ― a show that brings together queens from across the last nine seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for one more shot at taking home a crown.

“Millions of fans have their favorite queens that they THINK should be on All Stars 3,” executive producer and host RuPaul said in a press release. “But the final decision is mine to make. Prepare to be gagged.”

The legendary Chaka Kahn is also slated to join Ru next week to reveal the cast.