Russell Crowe Reaps Shocking Sum In Divorce Auction Of His Stuff

Actor Russell Crowe proved to be a master and commander at auctioning his belongings over the weekend, raising $2.88 million to fund his divorce from Danielle Spencer.

“Not a bad hourly rate for a 5 hr. shift,” Crowe wrote on Twitter, citing the figure of 3.7 million Australian dollars.

The Art of Divorce



In case anyone is interested ... $3.7m at the coal face and around $350k of conversations ongoing ... and a bunch of stuff I didn’t really want to sell coming home ... not a bad hourly rate for a 5 hour shift . Hope you are happy and busy — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 7, 2018

The Oscar winner had cheekily touted the auction on Saturday (his wedding anniversary and 54th birthday) at Sotheby’s in Sydney as the “Art of Divorce.” Around 200 items went on the block.

“Gladiator” memorabilia did well. The breastplate he wore in in the film when his character Maximus died went for $152,500 ($117,521 U.S.) with buyer’s premium, while an aluminum prop sword from the tiger-fighting scene fetched $85,400 ($65,811 U.S.).

As for perhaps the most bizarre item on the block, the groin protector he sported as boxer James J. Braddock in “Cinderella Man” scooped up $8,540 ($6,581 U.S.).

Sothebys Someone had the balls to pay $8,540 for a groin protector.

“I put it in the collection as a piece of whimsy and a bit of a gag,” Crowe said last week.

We just want to know if it’s been washed.

The official tally for the auction was AU$3,731,553 ($2.88 million U.S.), Sotheby’s reported.