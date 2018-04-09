Russell Crowe Reaps Shocking Sum In Divorce Auction Of His Stuff

Actor Russell Crowe proved to be a master and commander at auctioning his belongings over the weekend, raising $2.88 million to fund his divorce from Danielle Spencer.
“Not a bad hourly rate for a 5 hr. shift,” Crowe wrote on Twitter, citing the figure of 3.7 million Australian dollars.
The Oscar winner had cheekily touted the auction on Saturday (his wedding anniversary and 54th birthday) at Sotheby’s in Sydney as the “Art of Divorce.” Around 200 items went on the block.
“Gladiator” memorabilia did well. The breastplate he wore in in the film when his character Maximus died went for $152,500 ($117,521 U.S.) with buyer’s premium, while an aluminum prop sword from the tiger-fighting scene fetched $85,400 ($65,811 U.S.).
As for perhaps the most bizarre item on the block, the groin protector he sported as boxer James J. Braddock in “Cinderella Man” scooped up $8,540 ($6,581 U.S.).
“I put it in the collection as a piece of whimsy and a bit of a gag,” Crowe said last week.
We just want to know if it’s been washed.
The official tally for the auction was AU$3,731,553 ($2.88 million U.S.), Sotheby’s reported.
Crowe and Spencer, who have two sons, married in 2003 and separated in 2012. The divorce became final last year, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.