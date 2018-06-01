Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants more professional sports in the northwest.

The 2014 Super Bowl champion announced Friday that he and his wife, Grammy winner Ciara, are joining the Portland Diamond Project, a local management group focused on bringing a Major League Baseball team to the city of Portland, Oregon. Wilson and his wife have signed on as owners and investors.

Portland has had a long history of professional baseball teams dating back to 1866. The Portland Beavers were a minor league affiliate of the MLB on and off from 1931 all the way up to 2010.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has listed Portland among cities the league is potentially looking to expand to.

Wilson himself has technically been a professional baseball player, having been drafted by the Colorado Rockies back in 2010. He even played a few seasons in their minor league system. He was picked up by the Texas Rangers in 2013 and traded to the Yankees earlier this year. Wilson has no plans to make baseball his official sport, but MLB teams can hold him on their roster should he change his mind.