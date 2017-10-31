A little under a year ago, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dismissed as “pretty crazy” the idea that a disinformation campaign could have used his site to influence the outcome of the election.

With regulators now breathing down his neck for exactly that reason, Zuck might wish he could take those words back.

Tomorrow, representatives from his company are expected to appear before congressional committees, where they’ll disclose that Facebook facilitated the spread of Russian-backed content to an estimated 126 million Americans during the 2016 election.

That figure is based on Facebook data that 120 Russian-backed Facebook pages published 80,000 posts between January 2015 through August 2017 (with an influence campaign potentially stretching back as early as 2014). Those posts were in turn seen directly by 29 million Americans, who, by interacting with them, distributed the falsities throughout their own personal networks.

That means more than half of all eligible voters in 2016 saw deliberately misleading political content pushed by a foreign adversary on Facebook.

Robert Galbraith / Reuters Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stands in front of a slide boasting about user engagement during his address at the company's 2011 developers conference.

And yet, Facebook continues to downplay its own influence. Tomorrow, Facebook general counsel Colin Stretch is expected to emphasize that Russian propaganda constituted just 1 out of every 23,000 posts on the site, and therefore couldn’t have significantly affected the election’s outcome.

Eye-popping as the numbers are, Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, says he has reason to believe Facebook (and Twitter and Google, which saw similar disinformation campaigns) still has yet to fully uncover the full extent of the meddling.

This cycle ― wherein Facebook denies, then begrudgingly admits there could have been a small problem, then drastically revises its numbers weeks later, all while still downplaying its own role ― has been the norm since Zuckerberg famously dismissed the possibility that fake news could’ve influenced the election in any way.

Here’s a brief timeline of Facebook’s year of denial:

― In July, a Facebook spokesman told CNN: “We have seen no evidence that Russian actors bought ads on Facebook in connection with the election.”

― Two months later, Facebook announced Kremlin-linked accounts had indeed actually spent around $100,000 promoting 3,000 political ads “amplifying divisive social and political messages across the ideological spectrum.”

― Amid the fallout of the ad buy news, Zuckerberg minimized the ads’ impact, noting the campaigns themselves spent “hundreds of millions” to advertise on Facebook. “That’s 1000x more than any problematic ads we’ve found,” he wrote.

― In early October, Facebook revealed those 3,000 ads may have had more of an impact than they first realized, as they were seen by around 10 million people in the U.S., a population roughly equivalent to the entire state of North Carolina.