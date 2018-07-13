POLITICS
12 Russian Intelligence Officers Indicted In Mueller Investigation

A grand jury convened by special counsel Robert Mueller brought the charges in connection to the DNC hack during the 2016 campaign.
By Ryan J. Reilly
Special counsel Robert Mueller, seen here in 2013.
WASHINGTON ― A grand jury convened by special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russian intelligence officials in connection with the hack of a DNC server during the 2016 election.

All 12 of the defendants were connected to GRU, a Russian Federation intelligence agency within the Russian military.

Defendants registered the domain “DCLeaks.com” and falsely claimed to be “American hacktivists.” They used Facebook and Twitter to promote the website.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

