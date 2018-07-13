12 Russian Intelligence Officers Indicted In Mueller Investigation

Alex Wong via Getty Images Special counsel Robert Mueller, seen here in 2013.

WASHINGTON ― A grand jury convened by special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russian intelligence officials in connection with the hack of a DNC server during the 2016 election.

All 12 of the defendants were connected to GRU, a Russian Federation intelligence agency within the Russian military.

Defendants registered the domain “DCLeaks.com” and falsely claimed to be “American hacktivists.” They used Facebook and Twitter to promote the website.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.