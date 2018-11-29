With the third Avengers film “Infinity War,” directors Joe and Anthony Russo successfully accomplished something that has never been done before: tying a handful of superhero movie franchises into one epic crossover blockbuster. But after 2019’s untitled “Avengers 4” comes out, which will bring the current main Marvel story arc to a close, the Russos say they will be taking a break from superheroes.

At least until they get to tackle another much-beloved Marvel storyline.

While participating in a Q&A during a special screening of “Infinity War” in Hollywood Wednesday, the directing duo was asked if, given Disney’s upcoming acquisition of the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and other character rights from Fox, they would reconsider taking that break.

“Not until they’re ready to make ‘Secret Wars,’” Joe Russo said. The audience erupted into cheers.

“Secret Wars” is a 1984 crossover event which features nearly every major superhero and supervillain in the Marvel universe. In it, a being known as the Beyonder teleports Earth’s mightiest heroes and villains to a place called Battleworld, where they are forced to fight to decide which side is truly more powerful. The 12-issue comic series was written by Jim Shooter with artwork by Mike Zeck and Bob Layton.

Joe Russo has said “Secret Wars” was one of his favorite comic book storylines growing up. And considering that “Infinity War” grossed over $2 billion at the box office and was an overall critical success, it seems well within the realm of possibility that Disney would let the Russos helm such a project.