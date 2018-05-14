“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler thinks it would be “amazing” to do a spinoff film featuring the badass women of Wakanda.

“Oh man. That would be amazing if the opportunity came up,” Coogler responded to a question about an all-female “Black Panther” during a talk at Cannes Film Festival last week. “They did it in the comic-book version.”

Marvel announced in March that the female warriors of “Black Panther,” the Dora Milaje, are getting their very own three-issue comic book mini-series. The first installment, set to be released in June, is titled Wakanda Forever: The Amazing Spider-Man.

Marvel The badass Dora Milaje warriors.

Coogler added that one of his favorite parts of “Black Panther” occurs when T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is believed to be dead and the women of Wakanda ― Okoye (Danai Gurira), Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) ― have to take the reins.

“That part of the movie you feel like you’re watching something fresh and new. That part of it was exciting,” he said. “We have these actresses who could easily carry their own movie. Some of them have before. We were so fortunate. I would watch a movie with them!”

“Black Panther” dominated the box office after its February release and has earned over $500 million domestically so far. Worldwide, the film has grossed $940 million.