Ryan Gosling's Necklace Holds A Very Special Meaning

Ryan Gosling has many admirers. But there’s one friend in particular whom he truly admired.

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday, the “Blade Runner 2049” actor opened up about the loss of his beloved dog, George, who recently died at the age of 17.

“He passed away in December and he was a good friend to me,” Gosling told host Ellen DeGeneres. “It’s funny to say ‘dog’ because I feel like, there was something about George where I think he felt like being a dog was beneath him.”

For years, Gosling would travel and attend interviews with George, whom he says was with him for “almost every film.” He even wore a T-shirt with George’s face on it at the end of his hosting gig on the “Saturday Night Live” Season 43 premiere last weekend.

“And that is his tag you wear all the time,” DeGeneres pointed out.

“Yeah, this is George,” he said, holding the dog’s tag on a chain.

But although Gosling ― who now has two young daughters with his longtime love Eva Mendes ― misses his beloved dog every day, he knows George went out in style.

“As he started to age, he started to look like an aging rockstar,” Gosling joked to DeGeneres. “He was sort of skinny fat, he had big hair, no teeth, some open sores, but still sexy.”

