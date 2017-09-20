STYLE & BEAUTY
Looking At These Photos Of Ryan Gosling Will Make You Feel So Old

He's been in the spotlight FOREVER.
By Carly Ledbetter

Ryan Gosling has morphed into a bonafide style star over the years. 

But his transformation from adorable child star on “The Mickey Mouse Club” to the leading man sweeping us off our feet in “La La Land” wasn’t without its fair share of goofy Hawaiian shirts, oversize suits and Harley-Davidson T-shirts. 

Though his clothing eventually got more tailored over the years, his love of occasionally repeating ties and throwing on a jean jacket remained consistent.   

If you can’t wait until Gosling hosts the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” on Sept. 30, get your fill now and check out his style evolution below: 

  • 1997
    Everett Collection
  • 2000
    Everett Collection
  • 2001
    WireImage
  • 2001
    WireImage
  • 2001
    WireImage
  • 2002
    Getty Images
  • 2002
    Getty Images
  • 2003
    WireImage
  • 2004
    WireImage
  • 2004
    Getty Images
  • 2004
    Getty Images
  • 2004
    Getty Images
  • 2004
    Getty Images
  • 2005
    Getty Images
  • 2005
    Getty Images
  • 2005
    Getty Images
  • 2006
    Getty Images
  • 2006
    Getty Images
  • 2007
    Getty Images
  • 2007
    Getty Images
  • 2007
    FilmMagic
  • 2007
    Getty Images
  • 2007
    Getty Images
  • 2007
    Getty Images
  • 2007
    Getty Images
  • 2007
    Getty Images
  • 2007
    Getty Images
  • 2007
    Getty Images
  • 2007
    Getty Images
  • 2007
    Getty Images
