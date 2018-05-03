Ryan Murphy’s History-Making 'Pose' Gets Sexy, Dizzying New Trailer

Audiences anxious for the debut of FX’s “Pose” can now get a fresh look at Ryan Murphy’s hotly anticipated, history-making series with a new, extended trailer.

Released Thursday, the clip sets the action firmly in New York, circa 1987, with colorful, high-paced dance numbers starring members of the downtown ball scene. There’s plenty of serious drama, too. Viewers catch a glimpse of stars Evan Peters and Kate Mara as Stan and Patty, who play a New Jersey couple, as well as James Van Der Beek, who plays a Wall Street financier.

Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals created the 1980s-themed dance musical, and much of the buzz surrounding the series has been about its inclusivity. The show features television’s largest cast of trans actors in series regular roles and the largest LGBTQ cast for a scripted series. (It should be noted that transgender stars MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross portray trans characters.)

“Now is the time to tell this story about this group of people who are sadly are more and more disenfranchised and cut off,” Murphy said in January. “We wanted to celebrate them. They’re part of our family. The timing of this show was very important.”

Among those to praise “Pose” ahead of its June release was transgender author and activist Janet Mock, who is part of the show’s creative team.

“Our show is centering on trans women of color in a way they’ve not been centered on ever,” she told The Guardian in April. “That five black and brown trans women will be the centre of a show on a network drama in primetime is huge. And they’re going to be on billboards. It’s amazing this is going to exist in the world.”