Ryan Phillippe Shows Off His Look-Alike Kids With Reese Witherspoon

Spitting images, for sure.

Ryan Phillippe posted a photo Sunday of his two children with Reese Witherspoon ― and the two kids could probably play a younger version of their parents in a biopic without makeup.

In a sepia-toned photo that Phillippe captioned “me n mine,” the uncanny resemblance of daughter Ava, 19, and son Deacon, 14, to their movie-star mom and dad stand out.

“It’s an odd thing that people fixate on that,” Phillippe told “Entertainment Tonight” last year in the clip above. “We don’t sit around talking about how much we look alike.”

But after Phillippe shared the image, that is what people noted.

“Her mini and your mini,” one commenter said.

Witherspoon and Phillippe, who co-starred in “Cruel Intentions,” married in 1999 and divorced in 2007.

Here they are in 1999:

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

Now check out their kids again with Phillippe:

Minis indeed.