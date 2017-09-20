Ryan Phillippe has responded to his ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt’s assault allegations against him, calling her claims false.
“I am saddened and disgusted by the false allegations being circulated about me,” the actor wrote in a statement, which he posted on Twitter Tuesday. “At the time these allegations were initially made, I fully cooperated with law enforcement and a thorough investigation was conducted.”
“As a man, raised by women, in a household where women’s rights, feminism, and advocacy were very much at the forefront, I am sickened that my name can be found in any article where domestic violence of any kind is being alleged,” he added.
Phillippe continued, noting that as a public figure, “many untrue things” have been said about him over the years. “That is something you learn to accept if you choose a profession like mine,” he wrote.
The 43-year-old’s statement continued, echoing the the one released earlier by his rep, which pointed out the severity of domestic violence.
“This is wrong. This is not who I am. Everyone of my accuser’s allegations are false,” he wrote.
The statement comes after Phillippe’s former girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt, filed a lawsuit against the actor, claiming he violently beat her earlier this summer.
“He grabbed Hewitt’s upper arm so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm hours later. He then braced his body and violently threw her down his staircase as hard as he could,” Hewitt’s complaint reads.
Hewitt also reportedly claims Phillippe “struck her, cornered her, kicked her and aggressively pushed her to the ground” before picking her up “like a doll” and throwing her down the stairs a second time.
Phillippe’s rep denied the allegations against the actor, telling HuffPost, “Ryan is completely devastated that these false allegations have been made and circulated.”
A source close to Phillippe also defended the actor, telling People, “Ryan did not lay a hand on [Hewitt]. He wants to clear all of this up and he will.”
The source also claimed Hewitt attacked the actor and accused the Guess model of using this lawsuit as a means to seek fame.
Hewitt’s lawyer, Keith Fink, slammed those claims, calling them “laughable.”
“She has photos of the serious cuts and bruises she suffered as a result of the assault. She has hospital records. The police took a report and issued a restraining order,” he told HuffPost. “Add to this any man who calls a woman a c**t has serious animus towards women in general and would not be one championing the equality of women.”