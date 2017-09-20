Hewitt also reportedly claims Phillippe “struck her, cornered her, kicked her and aggressively pushed her to the ground” before picking her up “like a doll” and throwing her down the stairs a second time.

Phillippe’s rep denied the allegations against the actor, telling HuffPost, “Ryan is completely devastated that these false allegations have been made and circulated.”

A source close to Phillippe also defended the actor, telling People, “Ryan did not lay a hand on [Hewitt]. He wants to clear all of this up and he will.”

The source also claimed Hewitt attacked the actor and accused the Guess model of using this lawsuit as a means to seek fame.

Hewitt’s lawyer, Keith Fink, slammed those claims, calling them “laughable.”

“She has photos of the serious cuts and bruises she suffered as a result of the assault. She has hospital records. The police took a report and issued a restraining order,” he told HuffPost. “Add to this any man who calls a woman a c**t has serious animus towards women in general and would not be one championing the equality of women.”