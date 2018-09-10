Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's Latest Banter Is A Truckload of Fun

It’s a marriage made in social media heaven.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, just teamed on another online moment of mirth.

Reynolds recently posted an ad for his Aviation Gin brand, in which his large handsome mug appears with a bottle of the booze on a truck.

“Turns out the driver really doesn’t carry cash. But he DOES carry pepper spray .. and a shitload of @aviationgin #Aviationowner,” the actor wrote in a riff on the ad copy.

Lively couldn’t resist a response.

Their repartee has, of course, graced the internet before.

In May, Reynolds jokingly divulged to followers that Lively drove him to the hospital when she was in labor, so she could tell him secrets, like what happens in her movie “A Simple Favor.”