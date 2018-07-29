ENTERTAINMENT
07/29/2018 01:53 pm ET

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Freak Over Daughter's Song Cameo At Taylor Swift Show

Their 3-year-old daughter, James, has a small part on the track "Gorgeous."
By Andy McDonald

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attended the sold-out Taylor Swift concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

But they weren’t just there to hear the singer on her “Reputation” tour. Their 3-year-old daughter, James, has a small part on the newest Swift album, uttering the titular line at the beginning of the track “Gorgeous.”

Some attentive concertgoers noticed Reynolds and Lively sitting alongside model Gigi Hadid and recorded the very candid moment when their daughter’s cameo blasted over the speakers. Check out the video below:

