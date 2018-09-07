Ryan Reynolds Honors Burt Reynolds In The Funniest Way

Actor Ryan Reynolds paid funny tribute to Burt Reynolds on Thursday, reminding fans that the late action star inspired a 2015 promo for Ryan Reynolds’ first “Deadpool” film.

The younger Reynolds (no relation) added a punch line, too, of course.

He did it first. And best. And naked. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/3HN5XsPXM6

While ’70s and ’80s leading man Reynolds, who died at age 82 from cardiac arrest, reportedly had regrets about his famous naked shot for Cosmopolitan, we figure he probably would have appreciated the “Deadpool” actor’s sense of humor.