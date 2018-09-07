ENTERTAINMENT
Ryan Reynolds Honors Burt Reynolds In The Funniest Way

These two should have been related.
By Ron Dicker

Actor Ryan Reynolds paid funny tribute to Burt Reynolds on Thursday, reminding fans that the late action star inspired a 2015 promo for Ryan Reynolds’ first “Deadpool” film.

The younger Reynolds (no relation) added a punch line, too, of course.

While ’70s and ’80s leading man Reynolds, who died at age 82 from cardiac arrest, reportedly had regrets about his famous naked shot for Cosmopolitan, we figure he probably would have appreciated the “Deadpool” actor’s sense of humor.

Here’s the original “Deadpool” promo.

