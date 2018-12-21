ENTERTAINMENT
Ryan Reynolds Suffers Christmas Prank At The Hands Of Hugh Jackman And Jake Gyllenhaal

Reynolds' fellow actors told him it was a Christmas sweater party. It wasn't.
By Andy McDonald

Actor Ryan Reynolds is usually the one making the jokes, but last night fellow stars Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal turned the tables on him.

Reynolds attended a party with the other two actors, who apparently told him it was a Christmas sweater party. Reynolds showed up in a red and green sweater with a giant gaudy gold bow on it. The photo Reynolds posted to his Instagram Thursday night says it all, with the “Deadpool” actor looking very unamused, standing inbetween Jackman and Gyllenhaal who are dressed quite normally and clearly enjoying themselves at Reynolds expense.

“These fucking assholes said it was a sweater party,” Reynolds wrote in the caption.

These fucking assholes said it was a sweater party. 🎄

In November, Reynolds trolled Jackman in honor of the Australian actor’s new political film “The Front Runner,” in which Jackman plays 1988 presidential candidate Gary Hart. Reynolds created a fake political attack ad, asking viewers, “How well do you really know Hugh Jackman?”

Never stop, guys. 

