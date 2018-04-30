Ryan Reynolds Perfectly Trolls 'Avengers' By Revealing Why He's Not In The Film

“Avengers: Infinity War” had the biggest box office opening weekend of all time, and even Marvel’s number one troll was impressed.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who has his own special place in the Marvel Universe as Deadpool, posted a congratulatory tweet that also included a mock rejection letter from Tony Stark that jokingly explained why he wasn’t in the film:

From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers. pic.twitter.com/voJshTKx5E — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 29, 2018

The letter is dated April 14, 2012 ― days after the Hollywood premiere and weeks before the official opening of the first “Avengers” film.