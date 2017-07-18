Here’s another reason to love Ryan Reynolds.

The actor recently took some time away from filming the upcoming “Deadpool” sequel to grant the wish of young boy in the U.K. named Daniel Downing. Daniel was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer called pontine glioma and is currently being treated in Bristol, England.

The 5-year-old recently got a call from Reynolds from the set of the superhero film, and the two spent some time chatting face-to-face on FaceTime.

“Daniel picked up the phone and Ryan asked if he knew who he was,” Daniel’s mom, Stephanie, told the Plymouth Herald. “As soon as Daniel realized, he asked if he could FaceTime him and then he was very, very hyper.” (You can watch the adorable moment in the video above.)

Stephanie said Reynolds’ gesture was “absolutely fantastic,” adding, “I’m so happy for Daniel ― it’s something he wouldn’t normally have been able to do and he was so excited. He told all his friends and his teachers. It’s nice to see him so excited because he has been a bit down lately.”

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise money for Daniel’s family to pay for his medical expenses. The page’s creator, Biffy Lynch ― a good friend of Stephanie’s, per the Plymouth Herald ― shared a message about the FaceTime call.

“Thank you Mr Ryan Reynolds for putting a smile on a special boys face ... oh and his mummy was also fairly smiley,” she wrote.