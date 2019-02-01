Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman declared a truce Thursday in their funny feud, exchanging Instagrams that appear to promise peace in our trolling times. They also pledged to advertise each other’s beverage brands in commercials.

The “Deadpool” and “Wolverine” actors’ long-running spat has been fake, so should their detente be any different?

Perhaps that’s a question to be answered another day. In the meantime, here are their announcements:

In the spirit of doubt, one commenter posted a doctored photo of the pair holding a hand grenade and the pin in Reynolds’ mouth. The “Deadpool” star shared it on his Instagram story.

Instagram

The two actors’ frenemyship had been in fine form recently. In November, Reynolds crafted an anti-Jackman political ad, accusing the Australian of actually being from Milwaukee and generating unemployment.

How well do you really know @RealHughJackman? pic.twitter.com/cV0W7C4LE3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2018

Jackman got Reynolds good in December with a Christmas ugly sweater prank.