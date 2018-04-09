Ryan Reynolds Has Decided John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Are His New Parents

Who wouldn’t want to adopt Ryan Reynolds?
Unfortunately, you no longer can, because he has some new parents: celebrity power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.
Last week, Reynolds attended the premiere of Krasinski’s new film “A Quiet Place,” which also stars Blunt, with wife Blake Lively and real-life mom Tammy Reynolds.
On Sunday, the “Deadpool” actor tweeted his love for the film and announced the big news.
Krasinski, who already has two daughters with Blunt, fully embraced his new 41-year-old son, Ryan.
Ryan’s hobbies include hanging with his friends, being funny and starring in comic book movies.