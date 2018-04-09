ENTERTAINMENT
Ryan Reynolds Has Decided John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Are His New Parents

Krasinski welcomed his 41-year-old son with open arms.
By Andy McDonald
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Blake Lively, Tammy Reynolds and Ryan Reynolds.

Who wouldn’t want to adopt Ryan Reynolds?

Unfortunately, you no longer can, because he has some new parents: celebrity power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Last week, Reynolds attended the premiere of Krasinski’s new film “A Quiet Place,” which also stars Blunt, with wife Blake Lively and real-life mom Tammy Reynolds. 

On Sunday, the “Deadpool” actor tweeted his love for the film and announced the big news.

Krasinski, who already has two daughters with Blunt, fully embraced his new 41-year-old son, Ryan.

Ryan’s hobbies include hanging with his friends, being funny and starring in comic book movies.

 

