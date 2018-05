Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin are doing battle on the small screen as well as the big one.

The “Deadpool 2” stars sat down for BBC Radio 1′s “Playground Insults” segment, where they were asked to unload on each other in an effort to make one of them laugh.

“I hate this game so much,” Reynolds said when it was all over.

“Do you know why?” Brolin replied. “Because you’re Canadian, and Canadians are nice.”