Ryan Reynolds To Play Detective Pikachu In Pokémon Live-Action Film

Actor Ryan Reynolds is on the case for the first live-action Pokémon movie.

The “Deadpool” star is set to play Detective Pikachu in a film by the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Detective Pikachu” is scheduled to begin shooting in London in January.

The trade publication, citing unnamed sources, said the role is “motion-capture in nature.”

The movie also stars Justice Smith (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”) and Kathryn Newton (HBO’s “Big Little Lies”).

According to Variety, the plot revolves around the abduction of the father of Smith’s teenage character. He teams up with Detective Pikachu to rescue him.

Reynolds’ talking Pikachu traditionally wears a Sherlock Holmes-like hat.