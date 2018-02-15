Ryan Reynolds' Valentine's Day Gift To Blake Lively Is Just So Him

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively do their best to out-troll each other on social media, but it looks like the actor won the latest round, fair and square.

Reynolds said on Instagram Wednesday that he made something for his wife on Valentine’s Day. Of course, he told followers, there was a slight catch.

“I baked this cake for my wife,” Reynolds wrote. “The icing is glue, ’cause I’m not a scientist.”

There’s reason to believe the cake doesn’t actually contain glue, as Lively has said before that Reynolds has a tendency to lie a little on social media.

“He may as well work for the Enquirer,” she told Glamour previously about his Twitter and Instagram habits. “Everything is a completely made-up scenario. He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I’m in love with him most of the time, but especially with that.”

The actress didn’t say anything about the cake on Wednesday, and probably didn’t eat it. Instead, it looked like Lively was busy with New York Fashion Week events, and with heart-shaped diamonds and doughnuts.

She poked fun at herself for being so on-theme on Valentine’s Day:

“If I’m this obnoxious at 30, you can only imagine how EXTRA I was on ‘spirit day’ at school,” she wrote.

Despite being a little extra, Lively recently got a lot of praise for being so refreshingly honest about losing weight after her second pregnancy.

“Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram [sic] and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” she wrote. “Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud.”