Ryan Seacrest Will Work Red Carpet At Oscars Despite Sexual Misconduct Claims

The sexual harassment and abuse allegations against Ryan Seacrest won’t keep him from working the red carpet Oscar night.

E! has confirmed that Seacrest will be doing red carpet hosting duties before the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the TV personality’s former personal stylist told Variety that Seacrest sexually harassed and assaulted her over seven years.

Suzie Hardy says she was terminated in 2013 after she reported Seacrest to E! News’ human resources executives. She said she initially accused Seacrest of behaving inappropriately toward her in November, although she was then unnamed. Hardy identified herself publicly after feeling the person hired by E! to investigated her allegations “was whitewashing it for Seacrest’s side.”

Seacrest has repeatedly denied the accusations, which prompted E! News to conduct its own investigation. The results, released earlier this month, found there was insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest, according to Deadline Hollywood.

An E! spokesperson released a statement to HuffPost claiming the investigation was extremely comprehensive and thorough, saying that its two-month process involved outside counsel who “interviewed more than two dozen people regarding the allegations, including multiple separate meetings with the claimant and all firsthand witnesses that she provided.” E! Entertainment added: ”Any claims that question the legitimacy of this investigation are completely baseless.”

Though Seacrest is expected to interview celebrities before the Oscars, a few might be asking him the questions if what happened at the Golden Globes is any indication.

Seacrest repeatedly interrupted actress Michelle Williams as she tried to talk about gender equality during the red carpet interview before the Globes. Seacrest also avoided talking about the Times Up movement with male interviewees, except for one aside to actor Armie Hammer.