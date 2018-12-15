Ryan Zinke Is Out As Interior Department Secretary

Days later, the Interior Department’s inspector general determined that Zinke had violated government travel policies by bringing his wife along on taxpayer-funded trips. That probe found that Zinke had asked staff to explore making her a department volunteer, a move that would have legitimized her travel. The agency watchdog also concluded that Interior spent $25,000 to send a security detail with Zinke and his wife when they vacationed in Turkey and Greece, but that doing so did not break any rules.

On Oct. 30, The Washington Post and CNN broke the news that Kendall’s office had referred one of its ongoing investigations into Zinke’s conduct to the Justice Department, signaling possible criminal violations. It’s unclear which probe was referred to Justice, although The New York Times reported it was likely the one looking at Zinke’s ties to a real estate deal in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana, which is backed by Halliburton chairman Dave Lesar.