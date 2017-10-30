Cast Of 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' Reunited And It Was Magical

This is the best Halloween treat.

Melissa Joan Hart’s fans freaked out on Saturday after she posted pictures on Instagram with the reunited cast of “Sabrina The Teenage Witch.”

Nate Richert, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Soleil Moon Frye, David Lascher, Elisa Donovan and Nick Bakay joined Hart on a panel about the show at the Los Angeles Comic-Con. Even the Quizmaster showed up:

The CW network is planning to launch “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” as a companion show to the hit teen drama “Riverdale.” But the new “Sabrina” will have much darker undertones than the popular ’90s sitcom had.

A few weeks ago, Hart said the network was going ahead without her input or that of her production company, Hartbreak Films.

“They’re doing ‘Sabrina’ without us,” Hart told HuffPost during a Build Series interview. “They’re doing like a teen soapy version, like a drama version. Ours was obviously a comedy. It was like a light comedy about magic. There is going to be more witchcraft [in the new one] ... [More like] ‘Charmed’ or ‘Buffy,’ maybe.”

It seems impossible to have Sabrina without ...well, Sabrina herself. Hart played the title character from 1997 to 2003 alongside Bakay, who voiced her beloved cat, Salem.

Much like “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” the show was created as a spin-off to an unpopular film. Although the character originally debuted in the Archie comics during the 1960s and became a stand-alone comic, Sabrina was the focus of a little-known 1996 movie starring Hart and Ryan Reynolds.

We might be more bitter than Hart, based on her reunion photos, but don’t get in front of that spell finger.