Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime series “Who Is America?” is gaining viewers as it stirs controversy, more than doubling its audience in just one week.

The premiere on July 15 had a little more than 1 million viewers on all platforms. But in its first seven days, that number had swelled to 2.8 million people who watched on-air, on demand, DVR or streaming, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The weekly figure was 179 percent higher than the opening night.