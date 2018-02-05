'Sad Tom Brady' Was The Only Tom Brady Who Won Super Bowl LII

Tom Brady looked completely deflated after the New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Just look at him.

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Tom Brady sits on the field after losing a fumble during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII.

He looks so sad.

Christian Petersen via Getty Images Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady sits on the bench after having the ball stripped by Brandon Graham of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady, the Patriots’ longtime quarterback, has won five previous Super Bowls with the team.

And although Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, kept things classy by congratulating Eagles players after the game, many of the team’s fans were ecstatic that the Patriots — and Brady — had lost.

Crowds are gathering in Beaver Canyon and they’re certainly not Tom Brady fans. pic.twitter.com/0szr7dQr09 — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 5, 2018

In fact, some people began posting pictures and GIFs of a sad Brady from the past and present to Twitter because the very sight of it made them happy.

Sad Tom Brady makes me happy #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Bhizfb9bL7 — Haley on the Daily (@Haleyscomet123) February 5, 2018

I've waited my entire life to see #TomBrady look this sad.

I'll never forget this picture pic.twitter.com/6K6VBlNPP9 — Ryan Collier (@Baqpac) February 5, 2018

Congrats to the Philadelphia Eagles on a job well done. I so enjoy sad Tom Brady #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/te1EJ43QgU — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) February 5, 2018

No better way to start off a great week than by watching confetti fall on a sad Tom Brady. — Bahner Smash Drum (@carlbahner) February 5, 2018

Many people found the meme very satisfying.

Tom Brady is sad right now pic.twitter.com/qALBGZpwI3 — Juli (@Julisteamer) February 5, 2018

Sad Tom Brady is the best Tom Brady. #superbowl pic.twitter.com/B8mDpcEEVX — Kyle W (@KyleWalker007) February 5, 2018

Some folks got straight up petty about it.

I don’t know anything about football, I just hope Tom Brady is sad — Sarah Jones (@onesarahjones) February 5, 2018

I like that now when someone says “I love that iconic picture of Tom Brady sitting on the field in the Super Bowl like a sad toddler,” you’ll have to ask them to be more specific. pic.twitter.com/6ipc0fkUnG — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 5, 2018

They just wanted to see sad Tom Brady forever and ever.

HEY @nbc PLEASE SHOW ME THREE STRAIGHT HOURS OF SAD TOM BRADY — Quixem Ramirez (@quixem) February 5, 2018

The Sad Tom Brady has visited you tonight. RT to ensure that he stays sad for the rest of his career. pic.twitter.com/Gf7IDRGzXG — Iateyourpie (@Iateyourp1e) February 5, 2018

SAD TOM BRADY SITTING ON THE FIELD DOT JPEG — Addy Baird 👽 (@addysue) February 5, 2018

And although, yes, this is all very sad. Don’t be too sad for Brady. He’s going to be just fine, guys.