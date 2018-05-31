Sally Field's Tweet On Samantha Bee's Ivanka Trump Comment Is One For The Books

The controversy surrounding Bee’s comments led to a sponsor withdrawing from her show, many people on social media lambasting her, and even the White House asking that TBS and Time Warner discipline her.

Bee has since apologized, saying in a statement to HuffPost: “I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

Some people have said that the drama has mirrored what happened earlier this week with Roseanne Barr. ABC cancelled the “Roseanne” reboot on Tuesday after the actress made racist remarks about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Barr has since responded to those comparisons by asking people to not compare her to “other people who have said horrible things.”

“I only care about apologizing 4 the hurt I have unwittingly & stupidly caused. I humbly confess contrition & remorse. I failed2 correctly express myself, & caused pain2 ppl,” she said in a tweet.