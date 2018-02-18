QUEER VOICES
Sally Field Is Playing Matchmaker Between Adam Rippon And Her Son

The Academy Award-winning actress urged her son to "find a way" after he dished on his Olympic crush.

Actress Sally Field is seen with her son, Sam Greisman, in 2013. 

Sally Field appears to be gunning for a new accolade: best supporting mom.

The Academy Award-winning actress is playing matchmaker between Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and her son on Twitter.

The “Forest Gump” star tweeted at the 28-year-old bronze medalist on Friday after her son, Sam Greisman, tweeted that his mom was giving “some really helpful advice ... on how to deal with my Olympic crush.”

Greisman shared a screenshot on Friday, apparently showing a conversation between him and his mom. Fields encouraged him: “Sam... he’s insanely pretty. Find a way..”

Greisman, 30, has previously professed his affection and admiration for Rippon, who was the first openly gay American man to qualify for the Olympic Games.

In a Thursday post, Greisman, a film writer and director, praised Rippon as “sassy, beautiful” and the “sweetheart of the Olympic games.” In another, he got right down to it, tweeting: “marry me Adam.” 

Valery Sharifulin via Getty Images
Figure skater Adam Rippon won an Olympic bronze medal last week, and Sam Greisman's heart.

Taking matters into her own hands ― perhaps following her son’s direct request ― Fields retweeted her son’s latest post and tagged Rippon in it.

“Yikes,” Greisman responded.

There’s no word yet on Rippon’s response, but we can totally understand if he’s a bit busy.

