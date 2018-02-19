Ex-Interior Chief Sally Jewell: I Didn't Even Know I Had A Special Flag

Interior first adopted a flag in 1917. Over the last 100 years, the bison seal, and presumably the flag, have twice been replaced — first with an eagle in the 1920s, and later to an image of hands holding the sun, mountains and water in the late 1960s. But both times the flag has reverted to the bison.

The last person to make a change to the seal was James Watt, President Ronald Reagan’s controversial, pro-drilling Interior secretary, who in 1982 temporarily turned the bison so that it would face to the right — a move The New York Times described at the time as “a partisan posture in keeping with his conservative views.”

In a speech to staff his second day on the job, Zinke said he wanted to restore the public’s trust in Interior and for the agency “to be the best department in the government.” He stressed the importance of teamwork and said he doesn’t care about his employees’ political beliefs, only that they love America and the department.

But internal emails and interviews with current and former employees have done little to paint a picture of a happy workforce.

Zinke came under fire in September when, during a speech to an oil industry group, he said: “I got 30 percent of the crew that’s not loyal to the flag.” The comment was met with outrage, including from a trio of groups representing retired Interior employees, who called the remarks “disrespectful,” “divisive,” “ludicrous” and “deeply insulting.”