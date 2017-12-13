Salma Hayek Transforms Into A Silver Goddess For New Role

Salma Hayek is a vision in silver.

The Mexican-born actress shows off some gorgeous gray tresses on the set of her upcoming movie, “The Hummingbird Project,” in a photo she shared with fans on Tuesday.

“Meet Eva Torres, my new character in the film I just finished,” Hayek wrote on Instagram.

“The Hummingbird Project,” directed by Kim Nguyen, follows two cousins, both high-frequency traders, who dream of building a fiber-optic cable between Kansas and New Jersey that could make them millions. Alexander Skarsgård and Jesse Eisenberg star in the film. It was announced in September that Hayek had joined the cast.

Hayek isn’t the only one sporting a new look because of the movie. Skarsgård turned heads in October when he walked the red carpet at Louis Vuitton’s “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez” exhibition opening in New York with a bald haircut.

On the same day that Hayek introduced fans to Eva Torres, a devastating personal essay by the actress titled “Harvey Weinstein Is My Monster Too” was published in The New York Times. The star writes that she suffered years of psychological abuse at the hands of the famed producer that began when the two worked on the Oscar-winning biopic “Frida.”

Hayek, who starred in and produced “Frida,” describes Weinstein as becoming increasingly violent as she repeatedly rejected his sexual advances. She also claims that Weinstein threatened to shut down production on the film if Hayek didn’t shoot a sex scene with co-star Ashley Judd that included full-frontal nudity.

“I arrived on the set the day we were to shoot the scene that I believed would save the movie,” Hayek writes. “And for the first and last time in my career, I had a nervous breakdown: My body began to shake uncontrollably, my breath was short and I began to cry and cry, unable to stop, as if I were throwing up tears.