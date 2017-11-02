Turns out there are ways to help prevent mass shootings.

According to the group Everytown For Gun Safety, 54 percent of mass shootings from 2009 to 2016 were “related to domestic or family violence.”

While many domestic abusers ― that is, people subject to permanent domestic violence restraining orders ― are prohibited from buying guns, there still remains a glaring hole in the law known as “the boyfriend loophole.”

The loophole stems from the 1996 Lautenberg Act, which was an attempt to keep guns out of domestic abusers’ hands. Unfortunately, Congress was concerned only with relationships that involved marriages, domestic partnerships and children. Casual partners or exes are completely exempt.