Sam Claflin's Morning Routine Will Resonate With Any Parent

Do you spring out of bed, ready to start your day, or hit snooze over and over again? That Morning Person is HuffPost’s attempt to make sense of mornings by peering into the routines of others.

With several movies under his belt, actor Sam Claflin knows what it can take to get ready for a new role, but his training and prep for “Adrift” definitely stands out.

Based on a true story, the film follows Sam Claflin’s Richard Sharp and Shailene Woodley’s Tami Oldham in the 1980s as they attempt to sail a yacht from Tahiti to California before running headfirst into a hurricane. Afterward, the engaged couple must figure out how to get the damaged vessel, and themselves, safely back to land.

Claflin told HuffPost that between the sailing training and the pressure to do the inspiring story justice, filming was challenging. He and Woodley were also on strict diets to maintain the appearance of being lost at sea with little food or fresh water. Their chats about food inspired the actors so much, they helped indulge each other’s cravings when they were done shooting the movie.

“I bought her a bottle of New Zealand red wine my friend recommended and she bought me a full cheesecake,” Claflin said.

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Sam Claflin said it took "very little" to unwind after rigorous days of filming.

Claflin said there was “very little” he had to do to decompress after a challenging day of filming and trying to portray the inspiring events. After a workday that sometimes stretched for 14 hours, he typically only had an hour or two of time for himself, which he reserved for catching up with his family over Facetime.

But just because the “Hunger Games” actor enjoyed those relaxed nights in doesn’t mean he’s typically up bright and early the next morning. Claflin said he’s “not at all” a morning person. However, there is one thing he loves about the start of the day. Read more about his morning routine and his go-to de-stressing tips below:

What’s your favorite thing about mornings?

Breakfast. Once I’ve had breakfast and coffee, I can function. When I’m grumpy, I’m quiet, and I’m grumpy most mornings. I’m just quiet and need to be in my own until I wake up. I love a good morning shower ― that, too.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

It depends on my kids really. If I’m home with my kids, I’m lucky if I can even get a shower. But seeing them in the morning is still one of my favorite things ― my little boy going, “Daddy, daddy!”

What’s your go-to trick for de-stressing if perhaps you don’t start your day off right?

Working out, exercising, going for a run, just music ― all combined really. When I work out, the endorphins or whatever it is ― I immediately feel better about myself mentally or physically. If I’ve done something exercise-wise, I’m much more awake than I normally would be and it brightens my day.

You said you’re not a morning person, but do you prefer getting your workout out of the way first thing?

For me, it almost needs to be in the morning. If I get to the afternoon and I haven’t worked out, I start feeling tired and then I find it really difficult to get out and do something whereas I love a full breakfast and then getting up and doing something and then starting my day. But with my working out, I do that for work. It’s work for me. I don’t enjoy it enough; I’d rather be with my kids.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Claflin talks about "Adrift" at the Build Studio with his co-star Shailene Woodley and director Baltasar Kormákur.

You have a toddler and you welcomed your second child just a few months ago. How have your mornings changed since having kids?

It’s gotten earlier. It still takes me a while to kind of kick-start. They definitely bring out the best in me for sure, and they definitely bring up my energy levels.

Are they even more different now that you have a second one, especially because of their age gap?

Ours being two different ages means they require very different things. She’s napping while he’s awake, and he needs this, but now she needs that. You’re all over the place and truthfully the difficulty comes down to the fact that they’re very different. It’s been eye-opening.

Don’t get me wrong. Part of me does miss what life was like before children. I’m not going to deny that. However, my life is so much better. I’m so much happier and I feel so much more alive and awake and joyful and happy. Honestly, living my life through the eyes of my children is the best feeling in the world.