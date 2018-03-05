Ex-Trump Aide Would Rather Be Arrested Than Comply With Mueller Subpoena

In an unhinged media spree Monday afternoon, former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg told multiple outlets that he won’t comply with the subpoena he received to appear before a federal grand jury hearing evidence surrounding Russia’s possible interference in the 2016 election.

“Let him arrest me,” Nunberg told The Washington Post on Monday of special counsel Robert Mueller, who he says has requested his appearance before the jury this Friday. Mueller, the former FBI director who is leading the investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, is also seeking any records Nunberg has relating to Trump and nine others involved with his administration, including emails and telephone logs, Nunberg said.

“I think it would be funny if they arrested me,” he said live on the phone with MSNBC shortly after the Post story broke.

Watch: Ex-Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg says he's refusing comply with Mueller subpoena:



"I'm not going to cooperate when they want me to come into a grand jury for them to insinuate that Roger Stone was colluding with Julian Assange. Roger is my mentor. Roger is like family." pic.twitter.com/jUtBCPNiDe — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 5, 2018

Nunberg, who aided Trump early in his campaign, said he also won’t cooperate with handing over documents, repeatedly emphasizing the “ridiculous” amount of time it would take him to go over his emails.

“I’m not spending 80 hours going over my emails with [former Trump adviser] Roger Stone and [former White House chief strategist] Steve Bannon and producing them,” Nunberg told the Post. “Donald Trump won this election on his own. He campaigned his ass off. And there is nobody who hates him more than me.”

Nunberg was fired from the Trump campaign in 2015 after racially-charged Facebook posts he allegedly wrote came to light, though he has denied writing them.

Speaking to MSNBC, Nunberg said he doesn’t think Trump colluded with the Russians but that Mueller may have uncovered some illegal activity by the president. He did not elaborate either time as to what he thinks may have been illegal.

Nunberg then took his media blitz to CNN, where he reiterated the same suspicions in a phone call with host Gloria Borger. Minutes after hanging up, Nunberg got back on the air with CNN’s Jake Tapper with more bold claims.

“Carter Page was colluding with the Russians,” Nunberg said of his fellow former Trump campaign aide. He also called Page a “scumbag” and “a weird dude.”

During a subsequent press briefing, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders downplayed any knowledge Nunberg may have.