Sam Smith Says His 'Real Housewives' Tagline Would Be 'I'm A Dick Monster'

Sam Smith took another step in putting his squeaky-clean, aw-shucks image to bed this week, revealing a naughty nickname that might make a few of his fans blush.

During a Tuesday appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Smith was asked what his “Real Housewives” tagline would be. The 25-year-old singer, who is a self-professed “Real Housewives” fan, replied, “I’m a dick monster.”

When host Andy Cohen pressed him for an explanation, Smith said it means exactly what it sounds like. “You just, like, hunt for the dick,” he quipped.

Turns out, that wasn’t the only cheeky moment in Smith’s interview. During a game of “Plead the Fifth,” he weighed in on the Taylor Swift-Kim Kardashian feud, which Kardashian seemingly reignited this week on Instagram.

“Taylor Swift, I don’t know her too well. It’s been made out that we know each other, but I don’t know her too well,” Smith said. “We’ve only met five times very briefly.”

He then added, “I know Kim more than I know Taylor, so ... yeah.”

Still, he stopped short of declaring himself as a #TeamKim supporter, noting that he’d “love to know all the details” of the feud before he’d be able to decide where he stood.

Though his moody tunes suggest otherwise, Smith appears to be having a lot of fun these days, coming across as more witty and candid in interviews than ever before. In an October interview with The Sunday Times, the openly gay star revealed his longtime affinity for exploring gender, noting, “There was one moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really.”

Turns out, fame hasn’t changed Smith much.

“I love a heel,” he said, a point he emphasized with a cheeky Instagram post. “I’ve got loads of heels at home.”