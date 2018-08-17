Sam Smith And Calvin Harris Make No 'Promises' On Dancey New Track

Sam Smith capped off an eventful week by dropping a brand new song.

The Grammy winner teamed up with Calvin Harris for “Promises,” released early Friday. The upbeat, club-friendly tune is a bit of a departure for Smith, who previously delved into dance music as a featured vocalist on Disclosure’s “Latch” in 2012. (Check out the lyric video for “Promises” above.)

The two men teased “Promises” on social media for days before its release. On Wednesday, Smith shared a pair of photos of himself and Harris hanging out on a California rooftop in 1980s-inspired duds.

He made no secret of his excitement for the song late Thursday.

I’m really fucking excited for you all to hear this tune — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) August 17, 2018

Currently in the midst of his Thrill of It All world tour, Smith sparked a backlash earlier this week after a short video of him declaring, “I don’t like Michael Jackson,” surfaced online.

The footage was initially posted by fellow singer Adam Lambert, with whom Smith had taken a boating trip last weekend. Perhaps wary of the response the clip would receive, Lambert deleted the clip ― but not before it had been captured for posterity by Music News Facts.

Among those who assailed Smith after the clip went viral were the King of Pop’s nephew, T.J. Jackson, and singer-actress Stephanie Mills, who told him to “have several seats” and “sit your 1 HIT WONDER ass down and learn how to finish a tour.”