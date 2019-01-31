COMEDY

Samantha Bee Destroys The Myth Of Roger Stone As The ‘Republican Banksy’

The "Full Frontal" host claimed Trump's longtime associate was "more like America’s athlete’s foot."

Samantha Bee on Wednesday set about busting the mythology that outlandish GOP operative Roger Stone has tried to create around himself.

“For decades, Stone has proclaimed himself a political genius, a high-powered trickster merrily owning the libs, a sort of Republican Banksy,” explained the host of “Full Frontal.”

But Bee then detailed why Stone, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump, “is not a super villain or a gangster.”

“He just shows up whenever things are getting dirty,” she said. “He’s more like America’s athlete’s foot.”

On Tuesday, Stone pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

Check out the full clip here:

