Samantha Bee’s Hell House Scares A Climate Change Denier Into Believing

Climate change deniers got the fright of their lives during Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal,” thanks to Samantha Bee.

The late-night host invited eight people who believe that global warming isn’t caused by humans into her very own “Hell House,” where spooky characters bombarded them with terrifying possible scenarios from the future.

Afterwards, at least one woman said she now believed in climate change.

The Halloween-themed stunt, above, was featured in an episode dedicated to the environment. Bee opened with this “meditation”:

She later dissected President Donald Trump and his administration’s climate change policies: