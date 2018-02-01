Samantha Bee Uses 4 Words To Describe Devin Nunes' Secret Memo

House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) has invoked the wrath of Samantha Bee.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal,” Bee said a memo drafted by Nunes’ staff, which reportedly accuses the FBI and the Justice Department of abusing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to spy on President Donald Trump’s campaign team, was more like a “fun little fan fiction” he wrote in his spare time.

“You remember Devin Nunes as the guy who already had to recuse himself from this very investigation for lying to protect the White House? So we should definitely trust him,” Bee said sarcastically.

She further noted how Nunes “hasn’t even seen all the intelligence he based the memo on” and that Russian Twitter bots reportedly assisted in the lawmaker’s bid to release the document.

“It’s like a turducken of treason,” said Bee. “Tastes bitter, like the ashes of our democracy.”