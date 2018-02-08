Samantha Bee fears that House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) “isn’t done riling you up” yet.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal,” Bee noted how Nunes’ anticlimactic memo alleging FBI and Justice Department bias against President Donald Trump could be the first of many dossiers to emerge from the congressman’s office.

“Yes, Nunes may release up to five more memos,” said Bee. She then imagined what each of the future documents may contain.