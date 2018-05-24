Samantha Bee Torches ICE: 'Let's Shut It The F**k Down'

Samantha Bee pulled no punches as she broke down why the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency should be shut down.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal,” Bee joked that ICE’s job application was “just a single question asking if the real hero of ’Schindler’s List’ was the girl shouting ‘Goodbye Jews.’”

“If that criticism of ICE makes you sad, here’s a proposal,” Bee continued. “Let’s shut it the fuck down. I’m serious. It’s awful. And we don’t actually need it. You know, I’m a liberal. I don’t usually advocate for smaller government, but in this case, as I say to my barista every morning, there should be one less ICE.”

Bee explained how ICE was set up following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks “when Islamophobia was as rampant as tube tops and Rudy Giuliani.”

But “by putting the anti-terrorism people in charge of immigration, the government signaled that immigrants are a threat,” Bee said, even though “ICE’s own figures show most immigrants in detention pose no threat to the public.”