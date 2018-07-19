Samantha Bee Is Shocked! But Not By Donald Trump.

Samantha Bee of “Full Frontal” was shocked after the Helsinki summit. But it wasn’t President Donald Trump’s embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin that surprised her.

“What shocked me was that Republicans seemed shocked,” Bee said Wednesday night.

“Trump wasn’t doing new material. He was just doing his greatest hits. Being surprised to hear them is as crazy as going to a Lou Vega concert and being surprised to hear ‘Mambo No. 5.’”

She was even more shocked that journalists found Trump’s performance shocking.

“No one in your profession should be this shocked the 50th time someone does something,” Bee said to journalists.